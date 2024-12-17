Blue Jackets at Lightning projected lineups

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Zach Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Daniil Tarasov

Injured: Jack Johnson (face), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Declan Carlile

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Hedman is probable to return after the defenseman missed two games because of an upper-body injury. ... Jack Johnson is out after the defenseman was hit in the face by a stick to the face against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.