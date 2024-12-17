Blue Jackets at Lightning projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Zach Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Daniil Tarasov
Injured: Jack Johnson (face), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Declan Carlile
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
Hedman is probable to return after the defenseman missed two games because of an upper-body injury. ... Jack Johnson is out after the defenseman was hit in the face by a stick to the face against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.