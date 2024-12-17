Blue Jackets at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (12-14-5) at LIGHTNING (16-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSUN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Zach Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Daniil Tarasov

Injured: Jack Johnson (face), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Declan Carlile

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Hedman is probable to return after the defenseman missed two games because of an upper-body injury. ... Jack Johnson is out after the defenseman was hit in the face by a stick to the face against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Latest News

Pegula visit to Sabres ‘important’ during 10-game skid, Ruff, players say 

Laviolette not worried about job, says Rangers 'need to play better'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Warsofsky fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct in Sharks game

EDGE stats: Senators core has playoff potential

Coaches must keep team focused approaching Christmas break

NHL On Tap: Aho, Hurricanes look to stay hot against Islanders

Stolarz to have knee procedure, out 4-6 weeks for Maple Leafs

He makes NHL history, signs entry-level contract with Jets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Sherwood scores 1st NHL hat trick, Canucks defeat Avalanche

Oilers disappointed by loss to Panthers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin travels with Capitals on road trip

Verhaeghe breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers top Oilers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

Stars end Capitals' road winning streak at 10

American Sign Language broadcasters talk Winter Classic in Q&A with NHL.com

Bedard helps NHL, Blackhawks open ball hockey rink as legacy to Winter Classic