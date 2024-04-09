Blue Jackets at Lightning 

BLUE JACKETS (26-40-12) at LIGHTNING (43-27-7)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

James Malatesta -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek

Jet Greaves

Malcolm Subban

Scratched: Carson Meyer

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Conor Sheary

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery)

Status report

The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. .. Greaves will make his second start in three games. ... Cirelli will return after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. ... Fleury, a defenseman, is day-to-day after colliding with referee Steve Kozari during a 5-4 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Vasilevskiy will start for the 16th time in 18 games. ... Sergachev, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but is not yet cleared for contact.