Blue Jackets at Lightning 

BLUE JACKETS (26-40-12) at LIGHTNING (43-27-7)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
James Malatesta -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson
Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek
Jet Greaves
Malcolm Subban
Scratched: Carson Meyer
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Conor Sheary
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery)
Status report
The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. .. Greaves will make his second start in three games. ... Cirelli will return after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. ... Fleury, a defenseman, is day-to-day after colliding with referee Steve Kozari during a 5-4 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Vasilevskiy will start for the 16th time in 18 games. ... Sergachev, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but is not yet cleared for contact.