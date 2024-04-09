Blue Jackets at Lightning 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (26-40-12) at LIGHTNING (43-27-7)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

James Malatesta -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek

Jet Greaves

Malcolm Subban

Scratched: Carson Meyer

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Conor Sheary

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery)

Status report

The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. .. Greaves will make his second start in three games. ... Cirelli will return after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. ... Fleury, a defenseman, is day-to-day after colliding with referee Steve Kozari during a 5-4 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Vasilevskiy will start for the 16th time in 18 games. ... Sergachev, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but is not yet cleared for contact.

Latest News

McDavid day to day for Oilers with lower-body injury, may miss game vs. Golden Knights

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov of Lightning leads Art Ross race

NHL Buzz: Ekman-Larsson won't play for Panthers against Senators

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Kings, Predators can clinch berth

NHL Buzz: Sergachev practices with Lightning in noncontact jersey

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 9

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 9

NHL Morning Skate for April 9

Hudson talks partnership with Predators to help battle cancer in Q&A with NHL.com

Canucks edge Golden Knights, pad lead in Pacific

Evaluation of nonplayoff teams critical in final week of season

Maple Leafs win in OT, Penguins gain in East wild-card race

Hertl makes Golden Knights debut 1 month after trade from Sharks

Red Wings control playoff destiny in 'dream scenario' with 5 games left

Capitals can get back to 'controlling our own destiny' with win against Red Wings

DuPont to play in Western Hockey League next season as 15-year-old

Thomas has 4 points, Blues recover to defeat Ducks in shootout