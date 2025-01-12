Blue Jackets hold off Blues, get 4th straight win

Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets (20-17-6).

Greaves came within 11 seconds of his first NHL shutout, but Colton Parayko made it 2-1 on the power play with St. Louis at 6-on-4 after goalie Jordan Binnington was pulled for the extra attacker.

Binnington made 28 saves for the Blues (20-20-4), who have lost three of four.

Fantilli gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 15:38 of the first period. Kirill Marchenko found him open in front, and Fantilli scored around Binnington.

Sillinger made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:51 of the second period. He scored with a one-timer from in close off James van Riemsdyk’s pass from behind the net.