Blue Jackets at Blues projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (26-20-7) at BLUES (20-25-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dimitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Dante Fabbro (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvosky -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Jonatan Berggren -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri, Mathieu Joseph, Matt Luff

Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Greaves could start after Merzlikins made 22 saves Friday. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate. ... Neighbours and Snuggerud each is expected to play after missing practice Friday. ... Suter is trending toward playing after missing 15 games with a high ankle sprain; if Suter plays, Luff, a forward, will be assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. ... Binnington and Hofer will alternate starts for the eighth straight game.