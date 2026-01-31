Blue Jackets at Blues projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (26-20-7) at BLUES (20-25-9)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dimitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Dante Fabbro (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvosky -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Jonatan Berggren -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri, Mathieu Joseph, Matt Luff
Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Greaves could start after Merzlikins made 22 saves Friday. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate. ... Neighbours and Snuggerud each is expected to play after missing practice Friday. ... Suter is trending toward playing after missing 15 games with a high ankle sprain; if Suter plays, Luff, a forward, will be assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. ... Binnington and Hofer will alternate starts for the eighth straight game.