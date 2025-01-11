Blue Jackets at Blues projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (19-17-6) at BLUES (20-19-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Owen Sillinger
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
Cole Sillinger will return after missing one game due to illness and replace his brother Owen Sillinger, a forward. … Jack Johnson, a defenseman, also was out due to illness Thursday but will be a healthy scratch. … The Blue Jackets assigned goalie Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland of the American Hockey League for conditioning on Saturday. ... The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Leddy, a defenseman, participated in St. Louis' morning skate Saturday and skated for the third straight day; he has not played since Oct. 15.