Blue Jackets at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
NHL.com
BLUE JACKETS (19-17-6) at BLUES (20-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Owen Sillinger

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Cole Sillinger will return after missing one game due to illness and replace his brother Owen Sillinger, a forward. … Jack Johnson, a defenseman, also was out due to illness Thursday but will be a healthy scratch. … The Blue Jackets assigned goalie Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland of the American Hockey League for conditioning on Saturday. ... The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Leddy, a defenseman, participated in St. Louis' morning skate Saturday and skated for the third straight day; he has not played since Oct. 15.

