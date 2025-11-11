Blue Jackets at Kraken projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-7-1) at KRAKEN (7-4-4)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN/Prime, KONG
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Yegor Chinakhov -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Miles Wood (illness), Cole Sillinger (illness)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Eeli Tolvanen
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Matt Murray
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura
Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following their 5-4 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. ... Sillinger and Wood, each a forward, missed the game because of illnesses. Monahan and Olivier missed the morning skate because of illnesses Monday, but each played in the game. ... Jenner moved from the fourth line to fill Wood's spot on the top line and had a goal and an assist in the game. Lundestrom and Aston-Reese entered the lineup and likely would remain if Sillinger and Wood can't play. ... Provorov played with Werenski on the top defense pair against the Oilers. ... ... Gaudreau, a forward, wore a noncontact jersey during the morning skate but won't play. He has missed the past 11 games.