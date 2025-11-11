Blue Jackets at Kraken projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-7-1) at KRAKEN (7-4-4)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN/Prime, KONG

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Yegor Chinakhov -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Miles Wood (illness), Cole Sillinger (illness)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Eeli Tolvanen

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura

Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following their 5-4 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. ... Sillinger and Wood, each a forward, missed the game because of illnesses. Monahan and Olivier missed the morning skate because of illnesses Monday, but each played in the game. ... Jenner moved from the fourth line to fill Wood's spot on the top line and had a goal and an assist in the game. Lundestrom and Aston-Reese entered the lineup and likely would remain if Sillinger and Wood can't play. ... Provorov played with Werenski on the top defense pair against the Oilers. ... ... Gaudreau, a forward, wore a noncontact jersey during the morning skate but won't play. He has missed the past 11 games.