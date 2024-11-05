Blue Jackets at Sharks projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (5-5-1) at SHARKS (3-8-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Dmitri Voronkov -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson -- David Jiricek

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Mario Ferraro -- Cody Ceci

Jack Thompson -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jake Walman

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Celebrini and Dellandrea each is expected to return. Celebrini has missed 12 games after reaggravating a hip injury in his NHL debut, a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 10. Dellandrea has missed four games because of an upper-body injury. ... Forwards Ethan Cardwell and Danil Gushchin were sent to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Walman, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.