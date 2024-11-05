Blue Jackets at Sharks projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (5-5-1) at SHARKS (3-8-2)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Dmitri Voronkov -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson -- David Jiricek
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Mario Ferraro -- Cody Ceci
Jack Thompson -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jake Walman
Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
Celebrini and Dellandrea each is expected to return. Celebrini has missed 12 games after reaggravating a hip injury in his NHL debut, a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 10. Dellandrea has missed four games because of an upper-body injury. ... Forwards Ethan Cardwell and Danil Gushchin were sent to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Walman, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.