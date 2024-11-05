Blue Jackets at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (5-5-1) at SHARKS (3-8-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Dmitri Voronkov -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson -- David Jiricek

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Will Smith -- Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Mario Ferraro -- Cody Ceci

Jack Thompson -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jake Walman

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Celebrini and Dellandrea each is expected to return. Celebrini has missed 12 games after reaggravating a hip injury in his NHL debut, a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 10. Dellandrea has missed four games because of an upper-body injury. ... Forwards Ethan Cardwell and Danil Gushchin were sent to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Walman, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Ovechkin closing in on Gretzky’s record with current goal streak for Capitals

NHL Buzz: Johnson to make Bruins debut after signing 1-year contract

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Matthews day to day for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Penguins visit Islanders with Crosby 3 goals from 600

Campbell ‘always put the game first’ on way to Hall, Bettman says

Campbell’s devotion to NHL leads to Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Allen makes 31 saves, Devils shut out Oilers

Kuemper makes 16 saves, Kings stifle Predators in shutout

MacTavish talks Oilers Hall of Fame induction in Q&A with NHL.com

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Pastrnak takes responsibility for benching in Bruins win against Kraken

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets