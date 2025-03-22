Crosby has 2 points, Penguins defeat Blue Jackets

Justin Danforth pulled Columbus to within 3-2 at 1:35 of the second period, getting the last touch before Pittsburgh defenseman Conor Timmins chipped the puck into his own net.

Bokondji Imama made it 4-2 at 8:15 with a one-timer, his second goal in 29 NHL games across four seasons.

“It feels great,” Imama said. “Obviously, there's a lot of work that we put into it. To see some results, it's always nice. ... The puck just came out, perfect pass from [Danton Heinen]. All I had to do was just put it on target, and it went in.”

Crosby pushed it to 5-2 at 15:31, redirecting a shot from Matt Grzelcyk for his 25th goal. The Penguins captain became the 13th NHL player to have 15 or more 25-goal seasons, joining Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (19) as the only active players.

Kent Johnson ended a five-game goal drought, cutting it to 5-3 on a wrist shot for his 22nd this season at 3:45 of the third period.

Rust scored an empty-net goal at 18:03 for the 6-3 final.

“There’s just always something to play for,” said Nedeljkovic, who made his first start since March 7. “If not for yourself, for somebody else. It’s part of being a good teammate. You play for each other and you’re happy when the guy next to you has success because you know when you have your time, he’ll be cheering for you as well. So, it’s just part of being a good teammate, and we have a lot of those in this room.”

NOTES: Merzlikins, who made 27 saves Thursday, started a second straight day because Daniil Tarasov had an illness. Goalie Jet Greaves, an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League, was the backup. … Malkin and Crosby had a point in the same game for the 545th time. The only duos that have done it more in NHL history are Gordie Howe and Alex Delvecchio (613 games) and Daniel and Henrik Sedin (587). ... The Penguins are 16-0-1 at home against the Blue Jackets since Dec. 21, 2015, for their second-longest home point streak against any opponent. They won 18 straight at home against the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers from March 24, 2007, to Jan. 4, 2019.