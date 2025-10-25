Blue Jackets at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (3-4-0) at PENGUINS (6-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Miles Wood (eye)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak -- Philip Tomasino -- Filip Hallander

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Mathew Dumba -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ben Kindel, Harrison Brunicke

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Merzlikins is expected to start after Greaves made 25 saves against Washington. ... Columbus has alternated goalies every game this season. … Jones was placed on injured reserve Saturday; the defenseman is expected to be out eight weeks after leaving in the third period of a 5-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Dumba will replace him in the lineup. ... Tomasino goes in for Kindel, a forward.

