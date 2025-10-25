Blue Jackets at Penguins projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (3-4-0) at PENGUINS (6-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen
Injured: Miles Wood (eye)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak -- Philip Tomasino -- Filip Hallander
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Mathew Dumba -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ben Kindel, Harrison Brunicke
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Merzlikins is expected to start after Greaves made 25 saves against Washington. ... Columbus has alternated goalies every game this season. … Jones was placed on injured reserve Saturday; the defenseman is expected to be out eight weeks after leaving in the third period of a 5-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Dumba will replace him in the lineup. ... Tomasino goes in for Kindel, a forward.