Blue Jackets at Penguins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (21-30-10) at PENGUINS (27-24-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Alex Nylander

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Andrew Peeke

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jonathan Gruden -- Lars Eller -- Emil Bemstrom

Jansen Harkins -- Jeff Carter -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: John Ludvig, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body), Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (upper body)

Status report

Greaves, who was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday, could start after Tarasov made 37 saves in a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. ... Guentzel wore a non-contact jersey during Pittsburgh's morning skate. The forward will miss his 10th straight game since getting injured Feb. 14. ... Rust worked with Guentzel before the morning skate. The forward is expected to miss his fifth straight game since getting injured Feb. 25. ... Acciari is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and the forward will not play, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. ... Harkins will be a game-time decision after sustaining an upper-body injury during a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

