Blue Jackets at Penguins

BLUE JACKETS (21-30-10) at PENGUINS (27-24-8)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Alex Nylander
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Andrew Peeke
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jonathan Gruden -- Lars Eller -- Emil Bemstrom
Jansen Harkins -- Jeff Carter -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: John Ludvig, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body), Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (upper body)
Status report
Greaves, who was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday, could start after Tarasov made 37 saves in a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. ... Guentzel wore a non-contact jersey during Pittsburgh's morning skate. The forward will miss his 10th straight game since getting injured Feb. 14. ... Rust worked with Guentzel before the morning skate. The forward is expected to miss his fifth straight game since getting injured Feb. 25. ... Acciari is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and the forward will not play, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. ... Harkins will be a game-time decision after sustaining an upper-body injury during a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.