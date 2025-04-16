Blue Jackets shut out Flyers, push race for 2nd wild card in East to Game 82

The Blue Jackets (39-33-9) are two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. They can still reach the postseason if the Canadiens lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in regulation on Wednesday and they then defeat the New York Islanders at home Thursday.

"We knew a lot of things had to happen for us to make the playoffs, and we're just trying to do our part, and we're doing a great job of it," Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli said. "We've had great goaltending stepping up. Everybody's been playing great, so it's really good to see."

Dante Fabbro, Kent Johnson and Fantilli scored for Columbus, which won its fifth straight game. Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski each had two assists.

"I think the guys are just playing great," Greaves said. "They're doing a great job in front of me, making my job pretty simple. I think it's been a team effort. Obviously, it's an important time of the year. These games matter a lot, but I think all the guys have been doing a great job."