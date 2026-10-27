Blue Jackets at Flyers projected linueps

BLUE JACKETS (4-5-0) at FLYERS (3-7-3)
7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, NBCSP, SNP
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Conor Garland
Dmitri Voronkov -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Ryan Lomberg
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Emil Andrae, Danton Heinen
Injured: Ivan Provorov (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Noel Acciari
Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Alex Bump -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster
Michael Bunting -- Denver Barkey -- Cole Knuble
Travis Sanheim -- Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Hunter McDonald
Dan Vladar
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Jacob Gaucher
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Travis Konecny (lower body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Fabbro will be a game-time decision but is expected to make his season debut after missing the first nine games of the season because of an upper-body injury. He was a full participant in the Blue Jackets' optional morning skate. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... York was activated from injured reserve and will play after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. ... Ristolainen was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to miss at least two weeks. The defenseman played against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday but reaggravated the upper-body injury that had sidelined him the previous nine games. ... Gaucher was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after the forward was sent down Sunday. ... Bunting is likely to play after being scratched the previous two games.