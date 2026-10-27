Blue Jackets at Flyers projected linueps

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (4-5-0) at FLYERS (3-7-3)

7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, NBCSP, SNP

Blue Jackets projected lineup 

Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Conor Garland

Dmitri Voronkov -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Ryan Lomberg

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Cam Talbot

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Carson Soucy, Emil Andrae, Danton Heinen

Injured: Ivan Provorov (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup 

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Noel Acciari 

Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov 

Alex Bump -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster

Michael Bunting -- Denver Barkey -- Cole Knuble

Travis Sanheim -- Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler  -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Hunter McDonald

Dan Vladar 

Joseph Woll 

Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Jacob Gaucher

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Travis Konecny (lower body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report 

Fabbro will be a game-time decision but is expected to make his season debut after missing the first nine games of the season because of an upper-body injury. He was a full participant in the Blue Jackets' optional morning skate. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... York was activated from injured reserve and will play after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. ... Ristolainen was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to miss at least two weeks. The defenseman played against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday but reaggravated the upper-body injury that had sidelined him the previous nine games. ... Gaucher was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after the forward was sent down Sunday. ... Bunting is likely to play after being scratched the previous two games.

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