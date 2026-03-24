Blue Jackets at Flyers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (37-22-11) at FLYERS (34-23-12)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Miles Wood, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Nikita Grebenkin -- Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Garrett Wilson, Garnet Hathaway
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. ... Couturier (upper body), Glendening (lower body) and Barkey (upper body) each will be a game-time decision, coach Rick Tocchet said; ... Foerster, a forward who has been out since Dec. 1, participated in the Flyers morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey; he stayed on for extra work after the skate along with Andrae, a defenseman.