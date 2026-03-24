Blue Jackets at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (37-22-11) at FLYERS (34-23-12)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Miles Wood, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin -- Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Garrett Wilson, Garnet Hathaway

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. ... Couturier (upper body), Glendening (lower body) and Barkey (upper body) each will be a game-time decision, coach Rick Tocchet said; ... Foerster, a forward who has been out since Dec. 1, participated in the Flyers morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey; he stayed on for extra work after the skate along with Andrae, a defenseman.

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