Blue Jackets at Flyers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (33-21-11) at FLYERS (31-23-11)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Mason Marchment -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Damon Severson -- Jake Christiansen
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Miles Wood, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Nikita Grebenkin -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Garrett Wilson
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Christian Dvorak (undisclosed)
Status report
Heinen will play after being scratched for a 2-1 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Thursday, replacing Voronkov, a forward. ... Gudbranson, a defenseman who has missed the past two games, will be a game-time decision, coach Rick Bowness said. ... Dvorak will be a game-time decision after being hit by a puck during the second period of a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... Wilson was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday but it's not clear whether the forward will play;."A couple guys are kind of banged up pretty good," Tocchet said.