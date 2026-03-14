Blue Jackets at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (33-21-11) at FLYERS (31-23-11)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Mason Marchment -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Damon Severson -- Jake Christiansen

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Miles Wood, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Carl Grundstrom -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Garrett Wilson

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Christian Dvorak (undisclosed)

Status report

Heinen will play after being scratched for a 2-1 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Thursday, replacing Voronkov, a forward. ... Gudbranson, a defenseman who has missed the past two games, will be a game-time decision, coach Rick Bowness said. ... Dvorak will be a game-time decision after being hit by a puck during the second period of a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... Wilson was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday but it's not clear whether the forward will play;."A couple guys are kind of banged up pretty good," Tocchet said.

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