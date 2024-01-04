Blue Jackets at Flyers

BLUE JACKETS (12-19-8) at FLYERS (19-13-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Jack Roslovic
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dimitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Damon Severson -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Bean -- David Jiricek
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Andrew Peeke, Elvis Merzlikins
Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Boone Jenner (jaw), Patrik Laine (clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdomen), Zach Werenski (ankle)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Status report
Boqvist took part in an optional morning skate and coach Pascal Vincent said the defenseman is "very close" to returning; Boqvist was expected to be out four weeks after being injured Dec. 5. ... Chinakhov and Provorov each will be a game-time decision after missing practice Wednesday because of an illness. ... Tarasov will start after Martin made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Olivier will play after being scratched the previous three games. ... The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Thursday.