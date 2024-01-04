Blue Jackets at Flyers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (12-19-8) at FLYERS (19-13-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dimitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Damon Severson -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Bean -- David Jiricek

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Andrew Peeke, Elvis Merzlikins

Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Boone Jenner (jaw), Patrik Laine (clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdomen), Zach Werenski (ankle)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker 

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Status report

Boqvist took part in an optional morning skate and coach Pascal Vincent said the defenseman is "very close" to returning; Boqvist was expected to be out four weeks after being injured Dec. 5. ... Chinakhov and Provorov each will be a game-time decision after missing practice Wednesday because of an illness. ... Tarasov will start after Martin made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Olivier will play after being scratched the previous three games. ... The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Thursday.

