Coach’s Challenge: CBJ @ OTT – 15:09 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review determined Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph made contact with Daniil Tarasov in the crease, causing him to spin and the puck to enter the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”