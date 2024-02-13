Blue Jackets at Senators

BLUE JACKETS (16-25-10) at SENATORS (21-25-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Emil Bemstrom

Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Jack Roslovic

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Andrew Peeke

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Fantilli (leg laceration)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Jake Sanderson (lower body)

Status report

Tarasov will start after Merzlikins started the past two games. ... Chinakhov, a forward injured during a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, did not make the trip; Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent is hopeful Chinakhov can return at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Bemstrom will dress after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Forsberg will return and start after missing 11 games with a groin injury. ... Zub will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday; if he cannot dress, the Senators will play with five defensemen due to salary cap restraints. ... Sanderson, a defenseman who has missed one game, skated for the second day in a row and is expected back soon, Ottawa coach Jacques Martin said. ... MacEwen, a forward, was placed on waivers Monday.