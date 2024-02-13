Blue Jackets at Senators

BLUE JACKETS (16-25-10) at SENATORS (21-25-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Emil Bemstrom
Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Jack Roslovic
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Andrew Peeke
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Fantilli (leg laceration)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Jake Sanderson (lower body)
Status report
Tarasov will start after Merzlikins started the past two games. ... Chinakhov, a forward injured during a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, did not make the trip; Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent is hopeful Chinakhov can return at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Bemstrom will dress after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Forsberg will return and start after missing 11 games with a groin injury. ... Zub will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday; if he cannot dress, the Senators will play with five defensemen due to salary cap restraints. ... Sanderson, a defenseman who has missed one game, skated for the second day in a row and is expected back soon, Ottawa coach Jacques Martin said. ... MacEwen, a forward, was placed on waivers Monday.