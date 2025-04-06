Blue Jackets at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (34-32-9) at SENATORS (41-29-6)

5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- James van Riemsdyk

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)

Status report

Tarasov could start after Merzlikins made 22 saves in a 5-0 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Neither team held a morning skate. … Tkachuk, a winger who has missed three straight games with an upper-body injury, is questionable. He is yet to resume skating since sustaining the injury on March 30. … Ullmark could start after Forsberg made 40 saves in a 3-0 victory against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

