Blue Jackets at Senators projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (34-32-9) at SENATORS (41-29-6)
5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- James van Riemsdyk
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Zachary Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)
Status report
Tarasov could start after Merzlikins made 22 saves in a 5-0 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Neither team held a morning skate. … Tkachuk, a winger who has missed three straight games with an upper-body injury, is questionable. He is yet to resume skating since sustaining the injury on March 30. … Ullmark could start after Forsberg made 40 saves in a 3-0 victory against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.