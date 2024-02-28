Blue Jackets at Rangers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (19-28-10) at RANGERS (39-17-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Alexander Nylander

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jimmy Vesey

Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile

Injured: None

Status report

The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 home win against the Rangers on Sunday. ... Kakko will move to the top line to play right wing alongside Zibanejad and Kreider; he's switching places with Vesey, who played the past five games on the No. 1 line. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick made 37 saves at Columbus.

