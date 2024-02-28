Blue Jackets at Rangers

BLUE JACKETS (19-28-10) at RANGERS (39-17-3)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Alexander Nylander
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jimmy Vesey
Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile
Injured: None
Status report
The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 home win against the Rangers on Sunday. ... Kakko will move to the top line to play right wing alongside Zibanejad and Kreider; he's switching places with Vesey, who played the past five games on the No. 1 line. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick made 37 saves at Columbus.