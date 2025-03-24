Blue Jackets at Islanders projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (31-29-9) at ISLANDERS (32-28-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakov
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Jake Christensen (upper body), Daniil Tarasov (illness)
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Adam Boqvist
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield
Injured: Hudson Fasching (illness), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Status report
Monahan, who missed the past 28 games due to a wrist injury, and Gudbranson (shoulder), who missed 66, will return to the lineup. … Fasching, a forward, won’t be available; Boqvist, a defenseman, will play forward for New York for the second time this season.