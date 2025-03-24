Blue Jackets at Islanders projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (31-29-9) at ISLANDERS (32-28-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakov

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Jake Christensen (upper body), Daniil Tarasov (illness)

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Adam Boqvist

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield

Injured: Hudson Fasching (illness), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Status report

Monahan, who missed the past 28 games due to a wrist injury, and Gudbranson (shoulder), who missed 66, will return to the lineup. … Fasching, a forward, won’t be available; Boqvist, a defenseman, will play forward for New York for the second time this season.

