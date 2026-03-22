Blue Jackets at Islanders projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (37-21-11) at ISLANDERS (39-26-5)
7 p.m. ET (FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Miles Wood, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen
Injured: None
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Schenn -- Emil Heineman
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Calum Ritchie -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Max Shabanov (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status Report
Each team is on the second of a back to back and did not have morning skates. ... Greaves is expected to start for Columbus after Merzlikins made 15 saves in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Sorokin, who was pulled after he allowed six goals on 32 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, will likely start back-to-back games for the first time this season.