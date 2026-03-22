Blue Jackets at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (37-21-11) at ISLANDERS (39-26-5)

7 p.m. ET (FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Miles Wood, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen

Injured: None

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Schenn -- Emil Heineman

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Calum Ritchie -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Max Shabanov (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status Report

Each team is on the second of a back to back and did not have morning skates. ... Greaves is expected to start for Columbus after Merzlikins made 15 saves in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Sorokin, who was pulled after he allowed six goals on 32 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, will likely start back-to-back games for the first time this season.

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