Blue Jackets at Islanders

BLUE JACKETS (8-14-5) at ISLANDERS (10-7-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Nick Blankenburg

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- David Jiricek

Spencer Martin

Jet Greaves

Scratched: None

Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Cole Sillinger (upper body), Damon Severson (oblique), Jack Roslovic (ankle), Patrik Laine (illness), Erik Gudbranson (illness), Daniil Tarasov (knee)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body)

Status report

On Wednesday, Blankenberg, Bemstrom and Greaves were recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League and forward Eric Robinson was traded to the Buffalo Sabres for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. … Merzlikins, a goalie, likely will be out a week. Boqvist, a defenseman, is expected to miss four weeks. Silinger, a forward, is considered day to day. … Varlamov will start after Sorokin had played the previous two games.