Blue Jackets at Islanders

BLUE JACKETS (8-14-5) at ISLANDERS (10-7-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Nick Blankenburg
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- David Jiricek
Spencer Martin
Jet Greaves
Scratched: None
Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Cole Sillinger (upper body), Damon Severson (oblique), Jack Roslovic (ankle), Patrik Laine (illness), Erik Gudbranson (illness), Daniil Tarasov (knee)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body)
Status report
On Wednesday, Blankenberg, Bemstrom and Greaves were recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League and forward Eric Robinson was traded to the Buffalo Sabres for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. … Merzlikins, a goalie, likely will be out a week. Boqvist, a defenseman, is expected to miss four weeks. Silinger, a forward, is considered day to day. … Varlamov will start after Sorokin had played the previous two games.