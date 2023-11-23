Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap News and Notes November 24

Maple Leafs John Klingberg injury status update

Blackhawks' Taylor Hall right knee surgery out for season

Chuck Rayner towering presence with Rangers

Brock Boeser enjoying hockey again with Canucks

2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Vancouver Canucks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 22

Montreal Canadiens Anaheim Ducks game recap November 22

Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap November 22

St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Super 16 NHL power rankings November 23

Calgary Flames Nashville Predators game recap November 22

Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on Thanksgiving 

Evgeni Malkin tough to contain during hot start

AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch

Blue Jackets at Devils

BLUE JACKETS (5-11-4) at DEVILS (8-8-1)

3 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson

Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Damon Severson (oblique)

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Curtis Lazar

Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Colin Miller

Injured: Nico Hischier (upper body), Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report: Neither team will hold a morning skate on Friday. ... Hischier, a forward, practiced on Wednesday but remains questionable. ... There is no timetable for the return of forwards Meier or Nosek, Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.

