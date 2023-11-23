Blue Jackets at Devils

BLUE JACKETS (5-11-4) at DEVILS (8-8-1)

3 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson

Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Damon Severson (oblique)

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Curtis Lazar

Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Colin Miller

Injured: Nico Hischier (upper body), Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report: Neither team will hold a morning skate on Friday. ... Hischier, a forward, practiced on Wednesday but remains questionable. ... There is no timetable for the return of forwards Meier or Nosek, Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.