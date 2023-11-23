Blue Jackets at Devils

BLUE JACKETS (5-11-4) at DEVILS (8-8-1)
3 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine
Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson
Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Damon Severson (oblique)
Devils projected lineup
Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Curtis Lazar
Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz
Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Colin Miller
Injured: Nico Hischier (upper body), Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report: Neither team will hold a morning skate on Friday. ... Hischier, a forward, practiced on Wednesday but remains questionable. ... There is no timetable for the return of forwards Meier or Nosek, Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.