Blue Jackets at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (11-18-6) at DEVILS (17-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- David Jiricek

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Spencer Martin, Andrew Peeke

Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Jack Roslovic (broken ankle), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdomen)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Alexander Holtz

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Brendan Smith -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Nico Daws

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body), Curtis Lazar (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets held a 15-minute skate Wednesday morning in Columbus before flying to New Jersey. … Kuraly is day to day and won't play. The forward collapsed in the tunnel behind the Columbus bench after absorbing a check against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution and released later that night. … Olivier takes his spot in the lineup. … Bean goes in for Peeke, a defenseman. … Smith, a defenseman, will play forward for Lazar. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said Lazar is day to day. … Miller returns after missing three games for the birth of his first child. … Daws, a goalie, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

