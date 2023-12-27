Blue Jackets at Devils

BLUE JACKETS (11-18-6) at DEVILS (17-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- David Jiricek
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Spencer Martin, Andrew Peeke
Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Jack Roslovic (broken ankle), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdomen)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Alexander Holtz
Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer
Brendan Smith -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Nico Daws
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body), Curtis Lazar (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets held a 15-minute skate Wednesday morning in Columbus before flying to New Jersey. … Kuraly is day to day and won't play. The forward collapsed in the tunnel behind the Columbus bench after absorbing a check against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution and released later that night. … Olivier takes his spot in the lineup. … Bean goes in for Peeke, a defenseman. … Smith, a defenseman, will play forward for Lazar. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said Lazar is day to day. … Miller returns after missing three games for the birth of his first child. … Daws, a goalie, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.