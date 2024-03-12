Blue Jackets at Canadiens

BLUE JACKETS (22-32-10) at CANADIENS (24-30-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov

Trey Fix-Wolansky -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Alex Nylander

Carson Meyer -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Tanner Pearson

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jayden Struble - Johnathan Kovacevic

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Jordan Harris

Injured: Colin White (upper body)

Status report

Merzlikins returns from an upper-body injury and will make his first start since March 2. … Marchenko is a game-time decision because of illness. Gaunce, a forward, was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis and will draw in if Marchenko is unable to play. … Kovacevic will play after being a scratch the past three games. … White, a forward, had a regular practice jersey on at the optional morning skate after wearing a noncontact jersey at practice Monday. He will miss his fourth straight game.