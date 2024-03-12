Blue Jackets at Canadiens

BLUE JACKETS (22-32-10) at CANADIENS (24-30-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov
Trey Fix-Wolansky -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Alex Nylander
Carson Meyer -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Tanner Pearson
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jayden Struble - Johnathan Kovacevic
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Jordan Harris
Injured: Colin White (upper body)
Status report
Merzlikins returns from an upper-body injury and will make his first start since March 2. … Marchenko is a game-time decision because of illness. Gaunce, a forward, was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis and will draw in if Marchenko is unable to play. … Kovacevic will play after being a scratch the past three games. … White, a forward, had a regular practice jersey on at the optional morning skate after wearing a noncontact jersey at practice Monday. He will miss his fourth straight game.