Blue Jackets have ‘clean slate’ with new general manager, coach

COLUMBUS -- Don Waddell and Dean Evason faced a tragic challenge as the Columbus Blue Jackets took the ice for the first time at training camp Thursday.

Waddell was hired as general manager May 28, Evason as coach July 23. They took over a team that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past four seasons and finished last in the Eastern Conference last season.

Then forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Mourning Johnny is most important. Waddell and Evason have made it clear he will remain a presence -- from his No. 13 jersey in his stall in the locker room, to stickers on the helmets starting in the preseason, to patches on the jerseys starting in the regular season. They have an open-door policy and will get the players the support they need, while encouraging everyone to come to the rink with the joy Johnny did.

“We’re going to do it together,” Evason said.

It feels insensitive to discuss. But the reality is, the Blue Jackets have not only lost a beloved friend and teammate, but their best player. Johnny led them in scoring in each of the two seasons he played in Columbus and ranked ninth in the NHL in points (742) from 2014-24. There is a hole in their hearts and their lineup that cannot be filled.

Consider the two biggest offseason moves the Blue Jackets made: signing center Sean Monahan to a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) as an unrestricted free agent July 1 and trading forward Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 19.

A main reason Monahan came to Columbus was to play with Johnny, his teammate with the Calgary Flames from 2014-22 and maybe his best friend. He said they were supposed to live about three houses apart. Monahan’s stall is next to Johnny’s in the locker room.

When the Blue Jackets traded Laine, they traded a forward who had 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) in 174 games for them from 2021-24. They didn’t know they would lose Johnny 10 days later.

Columbus signed forward James van Riemsdyk to a one-year, $900,000 contract as an unrestricted free agent Sept. 15. The 35-year-old had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games for the Boston Bruins last season.

“He’s very valuable there for us,” captain Boone Jenner said. “He’s got a thousand games in this league. He’s been around for a little while and seen a lot of things, so you add someone like that into the locker room, it’s going to help us.”

Waddell said the Blue Jackets will look for more help, scouting players on professional tryouts with other teams and looking for whatever opportunities might present themselves. Johnny signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract as an unrestricted free agent July 13, 2022. His $9.75 million average annual value comes off Columbus’ salary cap.

“We’re going to keep an open mind to it,” Waddell said. “Because of the salary cap and where we’re at, we have room. If a player becomes available and it has a higher salary, we don’t have an issue with that, either, as long as it’s a player who fits how Dean wants the guys to play. We’re pretty open-minded about it.”