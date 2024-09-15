James van Riemsdyk signs 1-year contract with Blue Jackets

Forward had 38 points for Bruins last season, was unrestricted free agent

JVR signing 091524

© Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

James van Riemsdyk signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The 35-year-old forward had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins last season and five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Van Riemsdyk had been an unrestricted free agent since July 1.

"For sure at this stage of my career, it's all about having a chance to win and obviously being in a place where it's a good fit as far as with what you bring to the table," van Riemsdyk said May 19.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, van Riemsdyk has 629 points (311 goals, 318 assists) in 1,011 regular-season games for the Bruins, Flyers and Maple Leafs and 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 82 playoff games.

