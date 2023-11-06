Blue Jackets at Panthers

Latest News

Nicklas Backstrom unlikely to play this season for Washington GM says

Backstrom 'unlikely' to play again this season for Capitals, GM says
Andersen out indefinitely with blood clotting issue

Hurricanes goalie Andersen out indefinitely with blood clotting issue
NHL Buzz: Duchene out for Stars tonight

NHL Buzz: Duchene out for Stars against Bruins
Lightning hoping Vasilevskiy returns before December

Lightning hoping Vasilevskiy can return before December
Q. Hughes, Talbot, McTavish 3 Stars of Week

Quinn Hughes leads 3 Stars of the Week
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
On Tap: Matthews tries to maintain torrid scoring pace

NHL On Tap: Matthews tries to maintain torrid scoring pace for Maple Leafs
Women in Hockey Columbus Blue Jackets Andee Cochren

Women in Hockey: Andee Cochren
Connor Bedard watch November 6 to November 12

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick has big 1st month; to go head-to-head with Stamkos
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19

NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19
Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality' during Jack Hughes' absence
Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12

Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12
Lacroix character, dedication led to Hall honor, son says

Lacroix character, dedication to family, players led to Hall of Fame, son says
Pierre Lacroix to enter Hockey Hall of Fame as Builder

Lacroix passion, commitment to winning led to Hall of Fame
Laila Edwards to make history for US women's national team

Color of Hockey: Edwards 1st Black player for U.S. women's national team
Blackhawks Bedard Coyotes Cooley among best rookies in Central 

Rookie Watch: Bedard, Cooley among best in Central Division

Blue Jackets at Panthers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (4-5-2) at PANTHERS (5-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Alexandre Texier

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, David Jiricek, Emil Bemstrom

Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Mike Reilly

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Peeke, a native of South Florida, is back in the lineup for the first time since the season opener Oct. 12. He has been a healthy scratch the past 10 games. … Reilly will make his Panthers debut after being scratched the first 10 games. … Maurice said defensemen Montour and Ekblad could return by the end of this month.