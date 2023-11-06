Blue Jackets at Panthers

BLUE JACKETS (4-5-2) at PANTHERS (5-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Alexandre Texier
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, David Jiricek, Emil Bemstrom
Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Mike Reilly
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Rasmus Asplund
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Peeke, a native of South Florida, is back in the lineup for the first time since the season opener Oct. 12. He has been a healthy scratch the past 10 games. … Reilly will make his Panthers debut after being scratched the first 10 games. … Maurice said defensemen Montour and Ekblad could return by the end of this month.