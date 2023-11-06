Blue Jackets at Panthers

BLUE JACKETS (4-5-2) at PANTHERS (5-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Alexandre Texier

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, David Jiricek, Emil Bemstrom

Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Mike Reilly

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Peeke, a native of South Florida, is back in the lineup for the first time since the season opener Oct. 12. He has been a healthy scratch the past 10 games. … Reilly will make his Panthers debut after being scratched the first 10 games. … Maurice said defensemen Montour and Ekblad could return by the end of this month.