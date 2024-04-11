Blue Jackets at Panthers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (26-41-12) at PANTHERS (49-24-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Justin Danforth

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta -- Brendan Gaunce -- Trey Fix-Wolansky

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek

Jet Greaves

Malcolm Subban

Scratched: None

Injured: Carson Meyer (upper body), Alex Nylander (lower body), Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Kyle Okposo -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Gustav Forsling

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Uvis Balinskis -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Jonah Gadjovich, Josh Mahura, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Greaves will make his fourth start in five games. … Nylander is a game-time decision after the forward missed a 5-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. ... Meyer, a forward, left the game Tuesday and did not return. … Fix-Wolansky was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Bobrovsky will start. ... Lorentz and Okposo will enter the lineup in place of forwards Lomberg and Gadjovich. ... Ekman-Larsson is back in after being scratched for the first time this season Tuesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Kings look to clinch berth

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 11

Celebrini, projected No. 1 pick in 2024 Draft, focused solely on Frozen Four

Canucks fall to Coyotes in OT, lose ground in Pacific

Oilers play ‘one of our better games’ of season despite McDavid’s absence

Oilers defeat Golden Knights, gain in Pacific

Blues score on 1st 4 shots in win against Blackhawks

Super 16: Players from teams in NHL.com power rankings with best chance at postseason awards

McDavid out for Oilers against Golden Knights because of lower-body injury

NHL Buzz: Copp has broken cheekbone for Red Wings

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon gains on Kucherov in Art Ross race

Jets prospect McGroarty aiming to win NCAA title before deciding NHL future

Duchene brings his new puppy to Stars picture day

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 10

Youth hockey player welcomed back by Flames after epic celebration

Red Wings feel playoff urgency, look to ‘seize opportunity’ against Penguins

Stars TV broadcaster Reaugh joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast