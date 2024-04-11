Blue Jackets at Panthers

BLUE JACKETS (26-41-12) at PANTHERS (49-24-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Justin Danforth

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta -- Brendan Gaunce -- Trey Fix-Wolansky

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek

Jet Greaves

Malcolm Subban

Scratched: None

Injured: Carson Meyer (upper body), Alex Nylander (lower body), Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Kyle Okposo -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Gustav Forsling

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Uvis Balinskis -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Jonah Gadjovich, Josh Mahura, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Greaves will make his fourth start in five games. … Nylander is a game-time decision after the forward missed a 5-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. ... Meyer, a forward, left the game Tuesday and did not return. … Fix-Wolansky was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Bobrovsky will start. ... Lorentz and Okposo will enter the lineup in place of forwards Lomberg and Gadjovich. ... Ekman-Larsson is back in after being scratched for the first time this season Tuesday.