Gudbranson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Blue Jackets game

Erik Gudbranson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman is facing discipline for being the aggressor against Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 6:49 of the third period in the Blue Jackets' 5-2 loss at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Gudbranson received a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: aggressor. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.