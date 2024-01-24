Kane, Oilers defeat Blue Jackets for 14th straight win

Edmonton extended its record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team in NHL history, which it set Saturday with a 3-1 victory at the Calgary Flames.

Warren Foegele also had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (27-15-1), who opened a three-game homestand. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves and set a franchise record with his 11th straight win, passing Grant Fuhr (1985-86).

Dmitri Voronkov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 20 saves for the Blue Jackets (14-23-9), who have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1).

Foegele gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead on a power play at 7:30 of the first period, redirecting a feed from Kane for his 10th goal of the season.

Voronkov tied it 1-1 at 15:25 when he capitalized on a Sam Gagner turnover behind the Oilers net, passing it out front to Kent Johnson for a give-and-go that left Skinner diving across his crease.

McDavid thought he put Edmonton back in front at 8:16 of the second period when he beat Merzlikins five-hole from the left circle during a 4-on-3 power play, but the Blue Jackets successfully challenged that McDavid entered the zone offside.

But Kane gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 4:53 of the third on a rebound after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit the post, and McDavid made it 3-1 just 55 seconds later at 5:48 after Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson pushed Edmonton forward Zach Hyman into Merzlikins, knocking him to the ice. McDavid’s shot sailed over Merzlikins and into the net.

Dylan Holloway scored on a rebound at 15:36 for the 4-1 final.

The Oilers outshot the Blue Jackets 11-5 in the third.