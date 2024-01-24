EDMONTON -- Evander Kane scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had an assist for the Edmonton Oilers in their 14th straight win, 4-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
Kane, Oilers defeat Blue Jackets for 14th straight win
Forward breaks tie in 3rd, has assist for Edmonton, which extends its record streak
Edmonton extended its record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team in NHL history, which it set Saturday with a 3-1 victory at the Calgary Flames.
Warren Foegele also had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (27-15-1), who opened a three-game homestand. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves and set a franchise record with his 11th straight win, passing Grant Fuhr (1985-86).
Dmitri Voronkov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 20 saves for the Blue Jackets (14-23-9), who have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1).
Foegele gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead on a power play at 7:30 of the first period, redirecting a feed from Kane for his 10th goal of the season.
Voronkov tied it 1-1 at 15:25 when he capitalized on a Sam Gagner turnover behind the Oilers net, passing it out front to Kent Johnson for a give-and-go that left Skinner diving across his crease.
McDavid thought he put Edmonton back in front at 8:16 of the second period when he beat Merzlikins five-hole from the left circle during a 4-on-3 power play, but the Blue Jackets successfully challenged that McDavid entered the zone offside.
But Kane gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 4:53 of the third on a rebound after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit the post, and McDavid made it 3-1 just 55 seconds later at 5:48 after Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson pushed Edmonton forward Zach Hyman into Merzlikins, knocking him to the ice. McDavid’s shot sailed over Merzlikins and into the net.
Dylan Holloway scored on a rebound at 15:36 for the 4-1 final.
The Oilers outshot the Blue Jackets 11-5 in the third.