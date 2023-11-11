Sprong, Red Wings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss

DETROIT -- Daniel Sprong scored the go-ahead goal to help the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Jeff Petry and Christian Fischer each had two assists, and Ville Husso made 18 saves for the Red Wings (8-5-2), who had lost six of their past eight games (2-4-2).

Patrik Laine scored his 200th NHL goal in his return for the Blue Jackets (4-7-3) after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. Spencer Martin made 23 saves for Columbus, which has lost four straight and eight of nine (1-5-3).

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 3:41 of the first period when Lucas Raymond started behind the net, reversed direction and stopped to slip the puck in at the post.

Robby Fabbri made it 2-0 at 4:26, knocking in a rebound from the edge of the crease.

Alexandre Texier beat Husso on a breakaway at 5:33 to cut the lead to 2-1.

Adam Fantilli made it 2-2 at 18:14, batting in the puck from a bounce off the boards.

Sean Kuraly gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 5:41 of the second period, tipping the puck past Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry before beating Husso.

Alex DeBrincat scored at 16:01, beating Martin with a one-timer to tie the game 3-3 with his 10th goal of the season and first in eight games.

Sprong put the Red Wings ahead 4-3 at 18:19 of the second before Jake Walman made it 5-3 at 2:33 of the third.

Laine scored at 11:30 to get Columbus within 5-4. He nearly tied the game with 1:34 remaining, but his shot hit the shaft of Husso's stick.

It was the final game for the Red Wings prior to the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Sweden in which they along with the Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will each play two games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.