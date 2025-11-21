Blue Jackets at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (11-8-2) at RED WINGS (12-8-1)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET, NHLN, SN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Yegor Chinakhov -- Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Jonatan Berggren -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Marco Kasper

Injured: Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)

Status report

Gaunce, a forward, was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday, and the Blue Jackets loaned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland. ... Aston-Reese is expected to enter the lineup on the fourth line. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he won’t make final decisions on his lineup until Saturday morning.