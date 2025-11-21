Blue Jackets at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (11-8-2) at RED WINGS (12-8-1)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET, NHLN, SN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Yegor Chinakhov -- Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Jonatan Berggren -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Marco Kasper
Injured: Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)
Status report
Gaunce, a forward, was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday, and the Blue Jackets loaned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland. ... Aston-Reese is expected to enter the lineup on the fourth line. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he won’t make final decisions on his lineup until Saturday morning.