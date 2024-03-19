Blue Jackets at Red Wings

BLUE JACKETS (23-34-11) at RED WINGS (34-28-6)

7 pm ET; BSDET, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Trey Fix-Wolansky

Mathieu Olivier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Carson Meyer

Jake Bean -- Zach Werenski

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Jonatan Berggren-- Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Justin Holl

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Alex Czarnik

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body), Jake Walman (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (illness)

Status report

With Walman and Rasmussen expected to be unavailable and others dealing with illnesses, the Red Wings won’t decide their final lineup until warmups. … Edvinsson was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … Columbus is hoping to get Chinakhov, a forward, back later this week.