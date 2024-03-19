Blue Jackets at Red Wings

BLUE JACKETS (23-34-11) at RED WINGS (34-28-6)
7 pm ET; BSDET, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Trey Fix-Wolansky
Mathieu Olivier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Carson Meyer
Jake Bean -- Zach Werenski
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Jonatan Berggren-- Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Justin Holl
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Alex Czarnik
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body), Jake Walman (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (illness)
Status report
With Walman and Rasmussen expected to be unavailable and others dealing with illnesses, the Red Wings won’t decide their final lineup until warmups. … Edvinsson was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … Columbus is hoping to get Chinakhov, a forward, back later this week.