Blue Jackets at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (28-22-8) at RED WINGS (30-22-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Joseph LaBate

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Patrick Kane -- Joe Veleno -- Elmer Soderblom

Christian Fischer -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Christian Fischer

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and a 6-4 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Rasmussen will miss his second straight game after the center was injured on a hit by Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras during a 5-4 overtime win Saturday.