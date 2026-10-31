Blue Jackets at Stars projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (5-6-0) at STARS (7-5-1)
8 p.m. ET; CBJHN, Prime Video, CBJNHL
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Ryan Lomberg
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Ivan Provorov
Jet Greaves
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Dmitri Voronkov, Luca Del Bel Belluz
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
David Perron -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn
Joel Kiviranta -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Trey Taylor
Injured: Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body)
Status report
Provorov is expected to make his season debut; he missed the Blue Jackets' first 11 games with a lower-body injury. ... Columbus likely will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen if Provorov is in the lineup. ... Perron will make his Stars debut after the forward signed a one-year contract Oct. 16. … Lindell will return after missing five games with a lower-body injury.