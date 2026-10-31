Blue Jackets at Stars projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (5-6-0) at STARS (7-5-1)

8 p.m. ET; CBJHN, Prime Video, CBJNHL

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Ryan Lomberg

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov

Jet Greaves

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Dmitri Voronkov, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

David Perron -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn

Joel Kiviranta -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Trey Taylor

Injured: Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body)

Status report

Provorov is expected to make his season debut; he missed the Blue Jackets' first 11 games with a lower-body injury. ... Columbus likely will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen if Provorov is in the lineup. ... Perron will make his Stars debut after the forward signed a one-year contract Oct. 16. … Lindell will return after missing five games with a lower-body injury.