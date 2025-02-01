Blue Jackets at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (26-19-7) at STARS (33-17-1)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Mikael Granlund -- Sam Steel -- Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba -- Cody Ceci

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Columbus did not practice on Saturday after defeating the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 in overtime on Friday. … Granlund and Ceci is each expected to make his debut for Dallas after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … McDonald, a forward, and Kyrou, a defenseman, were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, had season-ending shoulder surgery and was placed on long-term injured reserve on Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maurice gets 900th NHL win, Panthers cruise past Blackhawks

Dubas says Penguins can still contend following trade

Ovechkin gifts Bondra’s grandson signed stick

Pastrnak leads 3 Stars of the Month for January

Wolf named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Granlund, Ceci traded to Stars from Sharks for two picks in 2025 NHL Draft

NHL Buzz: Tavares, Knies likely back for Maple Leafs against Oilers

Pettersson, O'Connor traded to Canucks by Penguins for Heinen, Desharnais

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Ducks prospect Terrance improving speed, physicality in OHL

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues chase against League-best Jets

NHL, NHLPA celebrate Black History Month with stories of inspirational community leaders

NHL Morning Skate for February 1

Avalanche score 4 in 1st period, shut out Blues

Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

Hintz, Robertson help Stars defeat Canucks for 4th straight win