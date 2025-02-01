Blue Jackets at Stars projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (26-19-7) at STARS (33-17-1)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Mikael Granlund -- Sam Steel -- Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba -- Cody Ceci

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Columbus did not practice on Saturday after defeating the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 in overtime on Friday. … Granlund and Ceci is each expected to make his debut for Dallas after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … McDonald, a forward, and Kyrou, a defenseman, were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, had season-ending shoulder surgery and was placed on long-term injured reserve on Saturday.