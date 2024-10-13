Monahan, Marchenko help Blue Jackets hold off Avalanche

Yegor Chinakhov also had a goal and two assists, and Adam Fantilli and Zach Werenski each scored a goal for the Blue Jackets (1-1-0). Daniil Tarasov made 26 saves in his first start of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar had two assists for the Avalanche (0-2-0). Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on nine shots before being replaced by Justus Annunen at 1:56 of the second period. Annunen stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief.

Werenski gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first period when he tapped in a centering pass from Chinakhov to finish off a 2-on-1 at the top of the crease.

Kent Johnson extended it to 2-0 at 7:45 of the first after he cut down around the right face-off circle and scored on a snap shot short side over the shoulder of Georgiev.

MacKinnon cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 19:52, locating a rebound off Tarasov’s pad and burying a slap shot.

Fantilli pushed it 3-1 at 1:56 of the second period when he took the puck down around the right face-off dot and scored on a wrist shot five-hole.

Miles Wood made it 3-2 just 15 seconds later, one-timing a pass from Parker Kelly through Kelly’s screen far side.

Casey Mittelstadt tied it 3-3 at 3:32 on the power play. He backhanded Makar’s point shot after Erik Gudbranson deflected it.

Marchenko put Columbus back ahead 4-3 at 4:33 after his one-timer from the right circle caromed off the leg of Annunen and in.

Chinakhov made it 5-3 at 9:49 with a wrist shot that went in off Annunen.

Colton cut it to 5-4 at 18:40 of the third period on a one-timer in front.

Monahan scored into an empty net with 12 seconds remaining for the 6-4 final.