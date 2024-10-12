Blue Jackets at Avalanche

BLUE JACKETS (0-1-0) at AVALANCHE (0-1-0)

9 p.m. ET; BSOH, ALT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kevin Lebanc

Mikael Pyythia -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzilkins

Scratched: Dylan Gambrell, Jordan Harris, David Jiricek

Injured: Justin Danforth (wrist), Dmitri Voronokov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger)

Avalanche projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Calum Ritchie

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Drouin, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a season-opening 8-4 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will center the fourth line.