Blue Jackets at Avalanche

BLUE JACKETS (0-1-0) at AVALANCHE (0-1-0)
9 p.m. ET; BSOH, ALT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kevin Lebanc
Mikael Pyythia -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzilkins
Scratched: Dylan Gambrell, Jordan Harris, David Jiricek
Injured: Justin Danforth (wrist), Dmitri Voronokov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger)
Avalanche projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Calum Ritchie
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Drouin, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a season-opening 8-4 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will center the fourth line.