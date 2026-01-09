Blue Jackets at Avalanche projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (18-18-7) at AVALANCHE (32-4-7)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Egor Zamula -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen-- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Ilya Solovyov

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Marchment, a forward, is week to week. ... Greaves allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Wedgewood made 29 saves in n 8-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

