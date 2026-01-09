Blue Jackets at Avalanche projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (18-18-7) at AVALANCHE (32-4-7)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Egor Zamula -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen-- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Ivan Ivan -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Ilya Solovyov
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Marchment, a forward, is week to week. ... Greaves allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Wedgewood made 29 saves in n 8-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.