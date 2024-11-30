Blue Jackets at Blackhawks projected lineups

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jet Greaves

Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Donato -- Teuvo Teravainen

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Wyat Kaiser -- Alec Martinez

TJ Brodie -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not practice Saturday following a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flanes on Friday. ... Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Mrazek will start Sunday and Soderblom could play at the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second of back-to-back games Monday.