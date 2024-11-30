Blue Jackets at Blackhawks projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Zachary Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jet Greaves
Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (undisclosed)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Donato -- Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser -- Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not practice Saturday following a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flanes on Friday. ... Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Mrazek will start Sunday and Soderblom could play at the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second of back-to-back games Monday.