Blue Jackets at Flames

BLUE JACKETS (14-23-9) at FLAMES (21-21-5)
9 p.m. SNW, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov
Adam Fantilli -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Mathieu Olivier, Andrew Peeke
Injured: Patrik Laine (clavicle)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Adam Klakpa
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington -- Jordan Oesterle
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Martin Pospisil (upper body), Dillon Dube (personal)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Werenski will return after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Columbus assigned defenseman David Jiricek to Cleveland of the American Hockey League in order to active Werenski from injured reserve. ... Tarasov will start after Merzlikins started the past three games. ... Kylington is likely to play his first game since May 26, 2022 after taking personal leave at the start of last season to attend to his mental health. ... Markstrom will make his second consecutive start after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Calgary lost forward Adam Ruzicka to the Arizona Coyotes and defenseman Nick DeSimone to the New Jersey Devils, each via waivers, earlier Thursday.