Blue Jackets at Flames

BLUE JACKETS (14-23-9) at FLAMES (21-21-5)

9 p.m. SNW, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov

Adam Fantilli -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Mathieu Olivier, Andrew Peeke

Injured: Patrik Laine (clavicle)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Adam Klakpa

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Jordan Oesterle

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Martin Pospisil (upper body), Dillon Dube (personal)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Werenski will return after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Columbus assigned defenseman David Jiricek to Cleveland of the American Hockey League in order to active Werenski from injured reserve. ... Tarasov will start after Merzlikins started the past three games. ... Kylington is likely to play his first game since May 26, 2022 after taking personal leave at the start of last season to attend to his mental health. ... Markstrom will make his second consecutive start after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Calgary lost forward Adam Ruzicka to the Arizona Coyotes and defenseman Nick DeSimone to the New Jersey Devils, each via waivers, earlier Thursday.