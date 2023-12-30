Blue Jackets at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (12-18-7) at SABRES (14-18-4)

5 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Jack Roslovic

Damon Severson -- David Jiricek

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Mathieu Olivier

Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Sean Kuraly (abdomen), Zach Werenski (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Erik Johnson, Eric Robinson, Eric Comrie

Injured: none

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Tarasov could start after he was scratched Friday for a 6-5 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Merzlikins, a goalie, left the game against Toronto with an illness and was replaced by Martin. … Girgensons, who has missed 16 games with a lower-body injury, could return against Columbus. The Sabres will need to make a roster move to activate him from injured reserve. If he doesn’t play, Robinson, a former Blue Jackets forward, would likely draw in alongside Krebs and Okposo.

