Blue Jackets at Sabres

BLUE JACKETS (10-17-5) AT SABRES (13-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Emil Bemstrom -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Nick Blankenburg
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Andrew Peeke -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Jake Bean, Elvis Merzlikins
Injured: Damon Severson (oblique), Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Jack Roslovic (broken ankle), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Victor Olofsson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Quinn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Ryan Johnson, Brett Murray
Injured: Jeff Skinner (upper body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)
Status report
Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said any potential lineup changes will be a game-time decision with the status of some players uncertain. … Severson, a defenseman, was on the ice for the morning skate. … Quinn will make his season debut after recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in offseason training. … Skinner and Girgensons, each a forward, are progressing and could return by the weekend. … Jacob Bryson was placed on waivers Monday. If he clears, the defenseman will be assigned to Rochester of the American Hockey League.