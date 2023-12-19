Blue Jackets at Sabres

BLUE JACKETS (10-17-5) AT SABRES (13-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Emil Bemstrom -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Nick Blankenburg

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Andrew Peeke -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Jake Bean, Elvis Merzlikins

Injured: Damon Severson (oblique), Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Jack Roslovic (broken ankle), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Victor Olofsson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Quinn

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Ryan Johnson, Brett Murray

Injured: Jeff Skinner (upper body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)

Status report

Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said any potential lineup changes will be a game-time decision with the status of some players uncertain. … Severson, a defenseman, was on the ice for the morning skate. … Quinn will make his season debut after recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in offseason training. … Skinner and Girgensons, each a forward, are progressing and could return by the weekend. … Jacob Bryson was placed on waivers Monday. If he clears, the defenseman will be assigned to Rochester of the American Hockey League.