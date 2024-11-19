Blue Jackets score 5, hand Bruins 3rd loss in row

Mathieu Olivier and Justin Danforth each scored on the penalty kill, and Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves for Columbus (7-9-2), which has won two of its past three (2-1-0). Sean Monahan had two assists.

Charlie Coyle scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for Boston (8-9-3), which has lost three straight (0-2-1).

Dmitri Voronkov gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:17 of the first period. He took a lead pass from Monahan and scored on a breakaway as he was tripped from behind by Brandon Carlo, who bundled the puck into the net while trying to make a defensive play.

Olivier made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 10:39, skating through the right side of the offensive zone before cutting in and slipping a backhand through Swayman’s five-hole.

James van Riemsdyk pushed it to 3-0 at 19:28, redirecting Zach Werenski’s wrist shot from the left circle past Swayman.

Coyle cut it to 3-1 at 14:30 of the second period with Boston’s first power-play goal since Nov. 3, taking a pass from Justin Brazeau from behind the net and beating Merzlikins with a snap shot in front.

Danforth extended it to 4-1 at 7:19 of the third period. Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei mishandled a pass at the blue line, which Cole Sillinger picked up and took the other way before centering it to Danforth for a tap in at the right post off a short-handed 2-on-1 rush.

Monahan set up Yegor Chinakhov for a one-timer at the bottom of the left circle after a battle in the left corner for the 5-1 final at 14:10.