Blue Jackets at Bruins projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (29-20-7) at BRUINS (32-20-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN, SNO

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Joonas Korpisalo

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris, Jeremy Swayman

Injured: None

Status report

Werenski, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics, joined the Blue Jackets in Boston and will play. ... Swayman, who also won an gold medal with Team USA, participated in the Bruins optional skate, but will be given the night off. ... DiPietro was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will back up Korpisalo. ... McAvoy, who also won gold, participated in the skate, but a decision has not yet been made if he’ll play.