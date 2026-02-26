Blue Jackets at Bruins projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (29-20-7) at BRUINS (32-20-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN, SNO
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Joonas Korpisalo
Michael DiPietro
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris, Jeremy Swayman
Injured: None
Status report
Werenski, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics, joined the Blue Jackets in Boston and will play. ... Swayman, who also won an gold medal with Team USA, participated in the Bruins optional skate, but will be given the night off. ... DiPietro was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will back up Korpisalo. ... McAvoy, who also won gold, participated in the skate, but a decision has not yet been made if he’ll play.