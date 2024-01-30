Blue Jackets at Blues 

BLUE JACKETS (15-24-10) at BLUES (26-20-2)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov

Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Jack Roslovic

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Andrew Peeke

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Adam Boqvist (upper body), Adam Fantilli (leg laceration)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Adam Gaudette

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)

Status report

Fantilli will not play after taking a skate cut to his left leg from Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann during a 4-2 loss Sunday; the forward will be re-examined after the Blue Jackets return to Columbus on Wednesday. ... Johnson will move up to the second line in Fantilli's spot. ... Roslovic will return after being a healthy scratch Sunday, and Olivier will play for the first time in eight games. ... Merzlikins will start for the fifth time in seven games. ... Perunovich will not play after being injured in the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Coach Drew Bannister said the defenseman will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. ... Binnington will make his seventh start in 10 games. ... Tucker will play after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. ... Kapanen, a forward, took part in the Blues morning skate Tuesday but will miss his seventh straight game.