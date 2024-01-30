Blue Jackets at Blues 

BLUE JACKETS (15-24-10) at BLUES (26-20-2)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov
Kent Johnson -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Jack Roslovic
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Andrew Peeke
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Adam Boqvist (upper body), Adam Fantilli (leg laceration)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker
Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Adam Gaudette
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)
Status report
Fantilli will not play after taking a skate cut to his left leg from Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann during a 4-2 loss Sunday; the forward will be re-examined after the Blue Jackets return to Columbus on Wednesday. ... Johnson will move up to the second line in Fantilli's spot. ... Roslovic will return after being a healthy scratch Sunday, and Olivier will play for the first time in eight games. ... Merzlikins will start for the fifth time in seven games. ... Perunovich will not play after being injured in the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Coach Drew Bannister said the defenseman will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. ... Binnington will make his seventh start in 10 games. ... Tucker will play after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. ... Kapanen, a forward, took part in the Blues morning skate Tuesday but will miss his seventh straight game.