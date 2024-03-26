Blue Jackets at Coyotes

BLUE JACKETS (23-36-12) at COYOTES (29-37-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alexandre Texier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta -- Tyler Angle -- Carson Meyer

Damon Severson -- Zach Werenski

Jake Bean -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Alex Nylander (illness)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien - - Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Nylander, a forward, is not expected to play. ... Malatesta is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Angle was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland on Monday. ... The Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman David Jiricek to the AHL on Saturday. ... Merzlikins will alternate starts with Tarasov for the seventh game in a row. ... Doan, the son of longtime Coyotes captain and franchise scoring leader Shane Doan, will make make his NHL debut after being called up from Tucson of the AHL. … Valimaki will alternate starts with Ingram for the eighth straight game. ... Brown will return after missing a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday due to illness.