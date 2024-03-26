Blue Jackets at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (23-36-12) at COYOTES (29-37-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alexandre Texier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta -- Tyler Angle -- Carson Meyer

Damon Severson -- Zach Werenski

Jake Bean -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Alex Nylander (illness)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien - - Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Nylander, a forward, is not expected to play. ... Malatesta is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Angle was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland on Monday. ... The Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman David Jiricek to the AHL on Saturday. ... Merzlikins will alternate starts with Tarasov for the seventh game in a row. ... Doan, the son of longtime Coyotes captain and franchise scoring leader Shane Doan, will make make his NHL debut after being called up from Tucson of the AHL. … Valimaki will alternate starts with Ingram for the eighth straight game. ... Brown will return after missing a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday due to illness.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return for Ducks against Kraken

Annunen signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Capitals host Red Wings in battle for playoff spot in Eastern Conference

Jets coach Bowness set to return against Oilers

Guentzel preparing for emotional return to Pittsburgh with Hurricanes

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 26

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Rangers among 4 in Eastern Conference who can clinch

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 26

Kopitar, Kings hold off Canucks for 4th straight win

Marchessault scores in OT, lifts Golden Knights past Blues

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Guenther talks development with Coyotes in Q&A with NHL.com

State Your Case: Building team around Matthews or Jack Hughes

Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

NHL Buzz: Doan could make NHL debut with Coyotes on Tuesday

St. Louis to return for Canadiens against Avalanche