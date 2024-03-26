Blue Jackets at Coyotes

BLUE JACKETS (23-36-12) at COYOTES (29-37-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alexandre Texier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier
James Malatesta -- Tyler Angle -- Carson Meyer
Damon Severson -- Zach Werenski
Jake Bean -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Alex Nylander (illness)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien - - Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: None
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
Nylander, a forward, is not expected to play. ... Malatesta is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Angle was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland on Monday. ... The Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman David Jiricek to the AHL on Saturday. ... Merzlikins will alternate starts with Tarasov for the seventh game in a row. ... Doan, the son of longtime Coyotes captain and franchise scoring leader Shane Doan, will make make his NHL debut after being called up from Tucson of the AHL. … Valimaki will alternate starts with Ingram for the eighth straight game. ... Brown will return after missing a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday due to illness.