Blue Jackets at Ducks

BLUE JACKETS (17-27-10) at DUCKS (20-33-2)

10 p.m. ET; BSOH, BSSD, BSSC

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Emil Bemstrom

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Isac Lundestrom -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones

Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Gibson will start a second straight game after he made 34 saves in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. .... Vaakanainen will be in the lineup for Lindstrom after he was a healthy scratch against the Sabres. ... McGinn, a forward, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, retroactive to February 10.