Hellebuyck gets 2nd straight shutout, Jets top Avalanche for 13th win in 14 games

“I thought the guys played really hard in front of me,” Hellebuyck said. “They let me see pucks, cleared rebounds, scored. We really committed to our game in our defensive zone. It might not have been pretty but that’s why every game is a team effort.”

Winnipeg (13-1-0) is the second team in NHL history to earn 13 wins through its first 14 games in a season, joining the 2007-08 Senators (13-1-0).

“For him to come out and to play like he played, really frustrating them, he made some great stops and some fantastic stops,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “I really liked our start, but it was one of those games where we just let it go. We kind of handed it back to them, more than anything.”

“We didn’t give up at all. We battled right to the end,” Hellebuyck said. “Like I said, they were cleaning up, they weren’t giving up any rebounds, they were boxing out, puck was hitting me. We had a perfect combination for a game like that.”